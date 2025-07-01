These fresh watermelon, mint, and blueberry skewers are light and refreshing, perfect for summer! Made with just a few ingredients, they’re hydrating, naturally sweet, and perfect for cookouts, brunches, or 4th of July gatherings.

Fresh and easy watermelon-mint & blueberry skewers

Ingredients

(Servings: 15 - 25)

1 container of blueberries

1 package of fresh mint leaves

1/2 watermelon

1 block feta (or DF alternative such as Violife)

Instructions

Prepare the ingredients: Wash the watermelon, the container of blueberries, and the mint. Slice the watermelon into cubes. Remove the mint leaves from the stems. Cut the feta block into squares. Prepare the skewers: On a skewer or toothpick, thread a piece of watermelon, a mint leaf, a square of feta, and a blueberry. Continue until all skewers have been used.

Pro Tip: Add leftover springs of mint leaves around the edges of the platter for garnish.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Opt for a dairy-free feta option like Violife

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What I’m recommending

Set of 3 serving platters - These are great whether you are hosting or bringing a dish to share!

I hope you have a wonderful week, and be sure to stay tuned on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube to see recipes, meal prep, and more!

Best,

Grace