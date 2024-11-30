About Grace & Greens
Healthy eating should be simple, attainable, and even enjoyable - no matter how busy life gets.
After experiencing burn out and struggling with my own hormone health, I learned the importance of building healthy habits and finding a balance to feel great and show up well in all that I do.
Now, I’m helping hundreds of people with meal plans, systems, and resources so you too can nourish your body, feel good, and spend more time doing what you love.
Grace & Greens is here to make healthy eating a stress-free experience with weekly meal plans, grocery lists, easy recipes, wellness resources, and a supportive community to help you feel your best.
Grace & Greens is here to help you:
Cook healthy meals without the added stress, with weekly meal plans full of nourishing and easy recipes.
Save time, money, and mental energy with organized grocery lists and step-by-step ingredient prep guides.
Feel your best with nourishing recipes, resources, and tips to healthy living so you can show up with more energy in your everyday life.
The Grace & Greens experience
As a paid community member, you can expect:
Grace’s Grocery Guide (weekly) - A full meal plan, budget-friendly grocery list, and step-by-step prep guide sent every Saturday - so you can save time and mental space each week
The meal plan archives - Unlock 30+ weeks of archived meal plans with prep guides available only to the community, designed to elevate your healthy eating experience (Check out the previous guides here)
Community membership - Get cooking tips, wellness support, and Q&A threads to help you stay motivated to eating & living healthy (Join the community here)
As a founding community member, supporting Grace & Greens from the ground up, you can expect:
Early access & freebies - Be the first to access new tools, challenges, and special guides (worth $200+ annually)
Founding member recognition - Be part of the inner circle supporting Grace & Greens from the ground up, with occasional bonus gifts and behind-the-scenes perks
As a free subscriber, you can expect:
Weekly blogs to inspire your healthy living journey - packed with tips, expert interviews, and personal experiences (You can check out the previous blogs here)
Workshops, additional resources & more
Do you lead a group or team? Learn more about the healthy habits workshops I offer to equip busy people with practical skills to help them thrive.
Grace’s Grocery Guide - Access to all weekly meal plans for community members.
The recipe box - Access all breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sweet treat Substack recipes.
Special discounts - Shop my favorites with a discount code.
A healthy pantry guide - From pantry staples to better-for-you brands, here's everything I keep in my pantry along with tips & tricks to help build your healthy pantry at home.
Resources - Exclusive resources and downloads available only for the paid community.
Social media - Follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.
About me
Hi, I’m Grace - a home chef, writer, speaker, and founder of Grace & Greens. I’m passionate about living a healthy and balanced life, knowing that we have to be well before we can show up well. Here are some more details about me:
I’m a beginner home gardener and love to cook with fresh ingredients from my raised beds. So far, I’ve grown a variety of mixed greens, zucchini & squash, cucumber, tomatoes, marigolds, and herbs.
I absolutely love to read both fiction and non-fiction alike. Some of my favorites include Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers, Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Gartner, and The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg.
My husband and I enjoy traveling, and experiencing other cultures. Last year we spent 1 month in Europe - 2 weeks in Switzerland, 1 week in Italy, and 1 week in Greece. From hiking and sight-seeing to cooking classes and lots of swimming, we had a blast.
My educational background includes a degree at North Carolina State University for marketing, entrepreneurship and leadership. I also have a Masters of Marketing from Vanderbilt University.