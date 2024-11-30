About Grace & Greens

Healthy eating should be simple, attainable, and even enjoyable - no matter how busy life gets.

After experiencing burn out and struggling with my own hormone health, I learned the importance of building healthy habits and finding a balance to feel great and show up well in all that I do.

Now, I’m helping hundreds of people with meal plans, systems, and resources so you too can nourish your body, feel good, and spend more time doing what you love.

Grace & Greens is here to make healthy eating a stress-free experience with weekly meal plans, grocery lists, easy recipes, wellness resources, and a supportive community to help you feel your best.

Grace & Greens is here to help you:

Cook healthy meals without the added stress, with weekly meal plans full of nourishing and easy recipes.

Save time, money, and mental energy with organized grocery lists and step-by-step ingredient prep guides.

Feel your best with nourishing recipes, resources, and tips to healthy living so you can show up with more energy in your everyday life.

The Grace & Greens experience

As a paid community member, you can expect:

Grace’s Grocery Guide (weekly) - A full meal plan, budget-friendly grocery list, and step-by-step prep guide sent every Saturday - so you can save time and mental space each week

The meal plan archives - Unlock 30+ weeks of archived meal plans with prep guides available only to the community, designed to elevate your healthy eating experience (Check out the previous guides here)

Community membership - Get cooking tips, wellness support, and Q&A threads to help you stay motivated to eating & living healthy (Join the community here)

As a founding community member, supporting Grace & Greens from the ground up, you can expect:

Early access & freebies - Be the first to access new tools, challenges, and special guides (worth $200+ annually)

Founding member recognition - Be part of the inner circle supporting Grace & Greens from the ground up, with occasional bonus gifts and behind-the-scenes perks

As a free subscriber, you can expect:

Weekly blogs to inspire your healthy living journey - packed with tips, expert interviews, and personal experiences (You can check out the previous blogs here)

Join the Grace & Greens community today!

Workshops, additional resources & more

Do you lead a group or team? Learn more about the healthy habits workshops I offer to equip busy people with practical skills to help them thrive.

Grace’s Grocery Guide - Access to all weekly meal plans for community members.

The recipe box - Access all breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sweet treat Substack recipes.

Special discounts - Shop my favorites with a discount code.

A healthy pantry guide - From pantry staples to better-for-you brands, here's everything I keep in my pantry along with tips & tricks to help build your healthy pantry at home.

Resources - Exclusive resources and downloads available only for the paid community.

Social media - Follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

About me

Hi, I’m Grace - a home chef, writer, speaker, and founder of Grace & Greens. I’m passionate about living a healthy and balanced life, knowing that we have to be well before we can show up well. Here are some more details about me: