What community members are saying

Here’s what Grace & Greens community members have to say about their experience. Topics range from weekly meal inspiration, the grocery guides, exclusive recipes, wellness resources, and connection within the community.

“I recently discovered Grace’s Meal Plans. She’s done the pre-work to put together a week of healthy, easy-to-follow recipes with a grocery list and a prep guide. The prep guide even tells you which foods to prep on Sunday, and how to complete the meal each day of the week so you don’t even have to think about it! Mental energy is preserved.

Of course, I still had to cook, but it wasn’t overwhelming because all of the mental work was done for me. And I don’t have to be “on” in the kitchen every day of the week. I took advantage of a higher-energy day today, used Instacart to deliver my groceries, and followed Grace’s Guide to prep some healthy food for the week.”

Alyssa Bloom, certified health coach and G&G community member

“For myself this year, I’ve been aiming to improve our family’s meal planning and prep (thank you Substack and specifically Grace Barker). I’ve never loved grocery shopping, cooking, or cleaning up afterward.”

Alicia, mom and G&G community member

“..Healthy recipes and weekly meal plans are amazing for me. I love not having to think about what to make and making sure it’s healthy. The grocery lists are easy to follow and they take such a load off my plate. Thank you for everything you do.”

Kimborough, G&G community member

“I don’t love spending my limited free time cooking and these recipes have been so quick and easy. Everything we have made has also been so delicious! I highly recommend upgrading your subscription to get the full value of what Grace & Greens has to offer”

Nicole, working mother of 4 and G&G community member

“We have really enjoyed the recipes we made! Love the limited ingredients; Everything has been super easy”

Tyler & Caroline, parents, business professionals and G&G community members

“Grace & Greens has made it SO much easier to integrate healthy meal prepping into my busy life. It is so nice to eliminate the time consuming aspect of meal planning for the week, and even more the need to ensure it is nutritious. Grace & Greens saves me mental energy in my weekly meal prep routine!!”

Casey, mom, physician’s assistant and G&G community member

“Grace’s recipes leave me feeling energized and ready to take on the day! Every recipe is made from simple ingredients I could get from any local grocery store. And nothing is processed. Once again, her recipes make me feel SO GOOD. I can’t recommend them enough! We made the pesto pasta and chimichurri chicken recipe. Dude, it was delicious. 10/10”

Matt, college student, engineering intern and G&G community member

“So good! We’ve enjoyed all of the recipes so far!”

Karen, mom of 3

“I loveeee that there is a section ‘items you might already have at home’ in the grocery list. Just a nice touch!”

Jessie, business professional

“I’m literally going to do your meal plan for this week. So pumped!”

Tara, mom of 3

“Everything looks so tasty and healthy. I just scrolled through literally every post and I’m starving.”

Will, father, business owner, and G&G community member

“I loved your grocery haul and was seriously impressed at the quantity for the number of items.”

Maggie, mom and working professional

“The pesto bowl was super yummy!!”

Addison, athlete and student

“I made the sun dried tomato chicken and coconut rice tonight. Delicious!! My kids loved it too!”

Nicole, mom, working professional and G&G community member