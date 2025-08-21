Grace & Greens

Grace & Greens

Home
Notes
Chat
Weekly meal plans
The recipe box
Discounts & Products
My website
Community member reviews
Archive
About
Firecracker beef bowls
Let's keep it simple for this ground beef dish. Made with fresh bell peppers, onions, and a bit of crunchy chili oil, be prepared for a flavor…
  
Grace Barker
Sheet pan roasted pepper chicken tacos
A simple sheet pan meal that is full of color and flavor, the heat brings out the sweetness of the bell peppers while cooking the chicken for a tender…
  
Grace Barker
Sheet pan garlic citrus chicken & potatoes
A bright and light dish packed with protein and fiber, this garlic citrus-flavored sheet pan is made with roasted eggplant, crispy potatoes, sliced…
  
Grace Barker
Sweet & spicy turkey stir fry
A one pan Asian-style dinner, this stir fry dish is a mix of sweet and savory. Made with lean turkey, broccoli slaw, and onions, the crunchy chili…
  
Grace Barker
Sheet pan lemon pepper chicken & asparagus rice bowls
An easy dinner-time option, this sheet pan dish combines the refreshing and bright flavors of lemon pepper on top of baked chicken and asparagus. Paired…
  
Grace Barker
High-protein breakfast potato bowls
For a savory and balanced breakfast, enjoy a Mexican-style bowl with black beans, mushrooms, ground beef, and eggs. Paired with crispy potatoes, to…
  
Grace Barker
7 habits of wellness: Secrets of highly effective people
Gain the inside scoop on the habits and routines of health and wellness writer, Erin Nyostrom with this in-depth interview. This is part 1 of a series.
  
Grace Barker
 and 
Erin Nystrom
2
15 high protein breakfast recipes to prep ahead of time
Eat more protein, nourish your body, and save time with these healthy and easy breakfast recipes.
  
Grace Barker
1
Grace's grocery guide - a healthy & easy meal plan v.37
Eat better, feel better, and save time - with a weekly meal plan that includes healthy recipes, an affordable grocery list, and a step-by-step prep…
  
Grace Barker
Thai basil chicken bowls
High in protein and fiber, this dish combines the sweet-savory flavors of refreshing coconut aminos, crunchy chili oil, and Thai basil leaves.
  
Grace Barker
1
Sheet pan lemon pepper fajitas
The bright & zesty flavor of the baked chicken complements the sweetness from the roasted tomatoes and bell peppers.
  
Grace Barker
Grilled beef & mushroom nachos
Packed with iron and bonus veggies, this one pan dish allows the taco-style flavors to season the beef, mushrooms, and pan-seared spinach.
  
Grace Barker
1
© 2025 Grace and Greens LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture