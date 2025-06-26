If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

I love to top this blueberry vanilla protein smoothie with raw mixed nuts (including pumpkin seeds for seed cycling) and cacao nibs.

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

1 ripe banana, peeled and frozen

1/4 cup blueberries, frozen

1/2 cup mixed greens, frozen

1/2 - 1 cup water, depending on your preference

For the add-ins:

1 scoop vanilla protein powder - If you want to grab my favorite, GRACEANDGREENS gets you 10% off!

1 tablespoon raw peanut butter

For the toppings:

Raw mix nuts, granola, or cacao nibs

Instructions

Prepare: Prepare the frozen bananas and mixed greens ahead of time. Peel bananas and cut into halves. Wash and dry mixed greens. Place ingredients in an air-tight container in the freezer. Blend: In a blender, add 1 banana, peeled and frozen, 1/4 cup frozen blueberries, 1/2 cup frozen mixed greens, and 1/2 cup water. Blend until combined. Add: Stop blender and add in 1 scoop vanilla protein powder and 1 tablespoon peanut butter to the blended mixture. Continue to blend until combined. Top: Top with mixed nuts, granola, or cacao nibs. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Turn this into an easy meal prep by making 4 servings of the base, placing in an air-tight container in the freezer. In the morning, let is sit out for 30 - 45 minutes to thaw, top with toppings, and enjoy!

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: n/a

