Blueberry vanilla protein smoothie
A rich and creamy smoothie packed with protein, this Blueberry vanilla protein smoothie is a quick & easy option with fiber and healthy fats too!
Now let’s get cooking!
Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & Utensils
Ingredients
For the base:
1 ripe banana, peeled and frozen
1/4 cup blueberries, frozen
1/2 cup mixed greens, frozen
1/2 - 1 cup water, depending on your preference
For the add-ins:
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tablespoon raw peanut butter
For the toppings:
Raw mix nuts, granola, or cacao nibs
Instructions
Prepare: Prepare the frozen bananas and mixed greens ahead of time. Peel bananas and cut into halves. Wash and dry mixed greens. Place ingredients in an air-tight container in the freezer.
Blend: In a blender, add 1 banana, peeled and frozen, 1/4 cup frozen blueberries, 1/2 cup frozen mixed greens, and 1/2 cup water. Blend until combined.
Add: Stop blender and add in 1 scoop vanilla protein powder and 1 tablespoon peanut butter to the blended mixture. Continue to blend until combined.
Top: Top with mixed nuts, granola, or cacao nibs. Enjoy!
Pro Tip: Turn this into an easy meal prep by making 4 servings of the base, placing in an air-tight container in the freezer. In the morning, let is sit out for 30 - 45 minutes to thaw, top with toppings, and enjoy!
For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: n/a
